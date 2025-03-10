Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival celebrates the rich cultures and experiences of AANHPI communities

Denver Film and Colorado Dragon Boat come together again for the 10th Annual Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, March 14-16 at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Festival passes and individual film tickets are available at denverfilm.org.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival.

Founded in 2016, this year’s Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival continues its sixth-year partnership with Denver Film. The three-day all Asian and Asian American Film Festival is programmed with the theme “Honoring Our Past to Guide Our Future” celebrating individuals, organizations and films that highlight the rich cultures and experiences of AANHPI communities.

The Festival’s March 14 Opening Night features the presentation of New Wave, a nostalgic exploration of the Vietnamese new wave music scene, told through a blend of personal and historical lens. Director Elizabeth Ai will attend in-person and participate in a Q&A following the screening. The Festival will conclude March 16 with a presentation of the heartwarming drama Tinā, sponsored by Holland & Hart, which follows a grieving Samoan mother as she rediscovers her purpose after the loss of her daughter. A reception will follow the screening.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, we reflect on the power of storytelling to bridge generations, cultures, and perspectives,” said Colorado Dragon Boat Executive Director Sara Moore. “This year’s theme, ‘Honoring Our Past to Guide Our Future,’ reminds us that while history shapes us, we have the responsibility to learn from it—ensuring that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past. Films serve as a powerful gateway for connection, allowing us to step into different experiences, cultivate empathy, and deepen our understanding. By seeing and feeling these stories, we foster a shared sense of humanity—one that inspires us to build a brighter, more inclusive future together."

In addition to a diverse film lineup, this year’s festival includes Q&As with filmmakers and two creative conversations featuring local community members.

On Saturday, March 15 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Colorado Dragon Boat will host a Heart Mountain reenactment and community conversation. The event will explore President Roosevelt’s 1942 executive order authorizing Japanese internment camps during World War II and the heroism exemplified by Heart Mountain Draft Resisters – some 315 Japanese-American men that stood up to the draft in an act of civil disobedience, refusing to fight for the United States when their own constitutional rights and civil liberties were being denied.

On Sunday, March 16 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m, Colorado Dragon Boat will host “Intergenerational Insights and Lessons” during which long-standing community members share their personal experiences, insights, and life lessons they’ve learned from living in Colorado as a member of the AANHPI community. These stories showcase how these reflections have shaped their understanding of identity and purpose, highlighting the wisdom that can be passed down, and how it can influence future generations’ choices.

The festival will also feature live Q&As with filmmakers immediately following the Saturday, March 15, 11:30 a.m. presentation of the Local Showcase 1, the Saturday, March 15, 4:30 p.m. presentation of Third Act with director Tadashi Nakamura in attendance, and Local Showcase 2 on Sunday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m.



Other highlights include: An Asian Marketplace featuring gifts, artwork, crafts and novelties from local AANHPI-owned businesses on Saturday, March 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Sie FilmCenter lobby, a Centerpiece presentation of the Hong Kong family drama Fly Me to the Moon sponsored by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office on Saturday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m., and a culinary experience and reception in partnership with Mile High Asian Food Week in the Sie FilmCenter lobby on Sunday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. Culinary vendors include Kokoro, Die Die Must Try, Rocky Mountain Momo, Sweet Rice Flour, Riceboxx Denver, Pho King Rapidos, and Kids Table.

Click here to see the full Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival schedule and to purchase tickets and passes.

To learn more about Denver Film, visit www.DenverFilm.org.

To learn more about Colorado Dragon Boat, visit www.cdbf.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.