Colorado community comes together to take steps to end pancreatic cancer at PanCAN PurpleStride

The Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network invites the community to come together on Saturday, April 25 at Clement Park in Littleton to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, a walk to end pancreatic cancer. PanCAN PurpleStride celebrates survivors, honors those who have been lost and raises money that funds programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the PanCAN PurpleStride. Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Kovaleski will emcee the event.

PurpleStride Colorado is one of more than 50 events taking place across the country on April 25. City-by-city, thousands of supporters will walk the nation in solidarity to raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride Colorado’s goal is to raise $300,000. Nationally, PanCAN aims to raise $17 millionthrough these walks. PurpleStride is the number one way PanCAN raises money to fight pancreatic cancer in a comprehensive way. These funds help provide pancreatic cancer patients and their families with free, personalized information and resources through PanCAN Patient Services and support research priorities of finding early detection methods and new treatments.

According to PanCAN, in 2026, an estimated 67,530 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and 52,740 are expected to die from the disease. This marks the third year in a row that the pancreatic cancer five-year survival rate has been reported to be 13 percent. This persistent lack of progress underscores a critical gap in early detection, effective treatment options and research investment.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 25,” said Debbie Honeker, PurpleStride chair of PanCAN’s Coloradoaffiliate. “There is a critical need for more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer and the money we raise through PanCAN PurpleStride will help make an impact.”

The funds from this year’s PurpleStride will go toward PanCAN’s five-year, $250 million campaign – the All Together We Can campaign – to accelerate breakthrough research, expand patient support and further strengthen the pancreatic cancer field that can help improve survival rates. All Together We Can is PanCAN’s promise to transform science into survival for thousands more families and ensure that survival becomes the expectation and not the exception.

PurpleStride Colorado is also the only event nationwide to have a Purple Car Show in conjunction with the walk. It is a fun time to honor those impacted by pancreatic cancer and show off vehicles. All makes, models and colors are encouraged to participate in the Purple Car Show at PurpleStride Colorado. More information about the car show can be found here.

To register for free, donate or learn more about PurpleStride Colorado, click here.

Those who can’t make it in person can still participate by registering for PurpleStride Your Way .

For more information about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, click here.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.