Colorado Chautauqua announces 2024 Summer Concert Series

The Colorado Chautauqua, in collaboration with Z2 Entertainment Inc., announces the 2024 Summer Concert Series at the historic Chautauqua Auditorium. Now in its 45th year, the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series runs from June 1 through Oct. 3 and features national artists ranging from bluegrass, classic rock, jazz, blues, and more. Located at the foot of Boulder’s Flatirons mountains, the iconic 126-year-old Chautauqua Auditorium offers a unique concert experience.
2024 Summer Concert Series Schedule
Saturday, June 1 - An Evening With Michael Franti & Spearhead – 7:30pm
Tuesday, June 18 - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia: As We Speak – 7:30pm
Thursday, June 20 - Tommy Emmanuel, CGP – 7:30pm
Saturday, July 13 - Squirrel Nut Zippers: Jazz From The Back O’ Town – 7:30pm
Saturday, July 20 - Straight No Chaser – Summer: The 90’s -– 7:30pm
Monday, July 22 - Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange); Guests Allison DeGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves – 7:30pm
Wednesday, July 24 - Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Greetings from Colorado Tour: Guest Jonah Kagen – 7:30pm
Wednesday, July 31 - Rayland Baxter with special guest Sylvie – 7:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 3 - Graham Nash – More Evenings of Songs & Stories – 7:30pm
Monday, Aug. 5 - Ben Folds – Paper Airplane Request Tour with special guest Lindsey Kraft – 7:30pm
Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Graham Nash - More Evenings of Songs & Stories – 7:30pm
Friday, Aug. 9 - Ryan Adams: Solo 2024 – 7:00pm
Saturday, Aug. 10 - Ryan Adams: Solo 2024 - 7:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 11 - Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers – Spirit Trail: The 24th Anniversary – 7:30pm
Monday, Aug. 12 - Joss Stone: Ellipsis Tour with special guest Nik West - 7:30 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 13 - TO BE ANNOUNCED!
Thursday, Aug. 22 - Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project; music from Old & In the Way… and more -– 7:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 31 - The Robert Cray Band – Groovin’ for 50 Years -– 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 7 - TO BE ANNOUNCED
Sunday, Sept. 29 - Los Lobos – 50th Anniversary with special guest Cousin Curtiss – 7:00pm
Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Al Di Meola Electric Band-– 7:30pm
Thursday, Oct. 3 - TO BE ANNOUNCED
For tickets and information, visit Chautauqua.com or call (303) 440-7666.
Chautauqua also offers pet-friendly cottages and lodges just steps from the Flatirons and 40 miles of hiking trails. Guests can discover farm-to-table cuisine at the Dining Hall, treats and gifts at Chautauqua’s unique General Store, free community festivals and unique experiences such as Women’s Retreats and Chautauqua Winterfest. Learn more at Chautauqua.com.
This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.