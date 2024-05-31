Colorado Chautauqua announces 2024 Summer Concert Series

The Colorado Chautauqua, in collaboration with Z2 Entertainment Inc., announces the 2024 Summer Concert Series at the historic Chautauqua Auditorium. Now in its 45th year, the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series runs from June 1 through Oct. 3 and features national artists ranging from bluegrass, classic rock, jazz, blues, and more. Located at the foot of Boulder’s Flatirons mountains, the iconic 126-year-old Chautauqua Auditorium offers a unique concert experience.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Chautauqua and the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series.

2024 Summer Concert Series Schedule

Saturday, June 1 - An Evening With Michael Franti & Spearhead – 7:30pm

Tuesday, June 18 - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia: As We Speak – 7:30pm

Thursday, June 20 - Tommy Emmanuel, CGP – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 13 - Squirrel Nut Zippers: Jazz From The Back O’ Town – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 20 - Straight No Chaser – Summer: The 90’s -– 7:30pm

Monday, July 22 - Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange); Guests Allison DeGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves – 7:30pm

Wednesday, July 24 - Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Greetings from Colorado Tour: Guest Jonah Kagen – 7:30pm

Wednesday, July 31 - Rayland Baxter with special guest Sylvie – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Graham Nash – More Evenings of Songs & Stories – 7:30pm

Monday, Aug. 5 - Ben Folds – Paper Airplane Request Tour with special guest Lindsey Kraft – 7:30pm

Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Graham Nash - More Evenings of Songs & Stories – 7:30pm

Friday, Aug. 9 - Ryan Adams: Solo 2024 – 7:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 10 - Ryan Adams: Solo 2024 - 7:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 11 - Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers – Spirit Trail: The 24th Anniversary – 7:30pm

Monday, Aug. 12 - Joss Stone: Ellipsis Tour with special guest Nik West - 7:30 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 13 - TO BE ANNOUNCED!

Thursday, Aug. 22 - Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project; music from Old & In the Way… and more -– 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 31 - The Robert Cray Band – Groovin’ for 50 Years -– 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 7 - TO BE ANNOUNCED

Sunday, Sept. 29 - Los Lobos – 50th Anniversary with special guest Cousin Curtiss – 7:00pm

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Al Di Meola Electric Band-– 7:30pm

Thursday, Oct. 3 - TO BE ANNOUNCED



For tickets and information, visit Chautauqua.com or call (303) 440-7666.

Chautauqua also offers pet-friendly cottages and lodges just steps from the Flatirons and 40 miles of hiking trails. Guests can discover farm-to-table cuisine at the Dining Hall, treats and gifts at Chautauqua’s unique General Store, free community festivals and unique experiences such as Women’s Retreats and Chautauqua Winterfest. Learn more at Chautauqua.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.