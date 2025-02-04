Colorado Business Hall of Fame 2025 laureates to be inducted

Six of Colorado’s most distinguished business leaders from the past and present will be inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame at an event held Thursday, Feb. 6, hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain.

The 2025 class of laureates includes leaders in a variety of industries, including hospitality, banking, brewing, mortgage, and renewable energy:



These laureates, selected for their enduring and innovative professional contributions to Colorado, inspirational and ethical acumen, and philanthropic endeavors. Details on each inductee follows below.

2025 Colorado Business Hall of Fame Laureates:

Walter Isenberg

Walter Isenberg co-founded Sage Hospitality Group in 1984 with Zack Neumeyer after graduating from Cornell in 1980. As CEO, Isenberg has led Sage for four decades, establishing it as a leader in hotel and restaurant operations, real estate, and brand building. Sage’s ventures include signiﬁcant projects like Denver’s Union Station and McGregor Square. The company, with divisions including Sage Hotel Management and Sage Restaurant Concepts, employs over 6,000 people. Isenberg is committed to community service, supporting numerous nonproﬁts and receiving awards such as the 2023 ULI Colorado Legacy Award and the 2020 Pinnacle Award. He is active in various industry and community boards, including VISIT DENVER and the Downtown Denver Partnership. Alongside his wife Christie, he was honored with the 2019 Community Enrichment Award from the Mizel Institute.

Kim Jordan

In 1991, Kim Jordan co-founded New Belgium Brewing Company and became CEO a decade later as the company expanded. Jordan transformed New Belgium into a leading craft brewery by emphasizing environmental responsibility and employee ownership. Her approach set a high standard for business practices. When she sold the company to The Lion-Kirin group in 2019, her co-workers received nearly twice the value Jordan and her family did, a true testament to broadly shared equity. A Fort Collins staple, Jordan, along with her co-workers, started the Tour de Fat, an annual bicycle parade and fundraiser for local non-proﬁts. She is active in the community, serving on several boards, and founded the Mighty Arrow Family Foundation for impactful philanthropy. Jordan has received numerous awards, including the Colorado Governors Citizenship Medal for Growth and Innovation (2016), the Brewers Association Recognition Award (2019), and the Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership Conservation Achievement Award (2021).

Charles S. McNeil

Born in 1949 in Greeley but raised in Estes Park, Charles S. McNeil graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1971 with a degree in Mining Engineering. A fourth-generation Colorado entrepreneur, McNeil founded NexGen Resources Corporation in 1991 and has served as its CEO since. NexGen supplies coal to Xcel Energy’s Texas plants, commercializes carbon capture technology, and develops hydrogen projects, oil and gas resources, and real estate. McNeil's ventures have generated billions in economic activity. A licensed Professional Engineer, McNeil is active in various industry organizations, including the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum Board. He is also deeply involved in Denver’s community, having served on multiple boards, including the Denver Area Boy Scouts (now Boy Scouts of America, Greater Colorado Council) and Craig Hospital Foundation. His community contributions include being honored by the Boy Scouts of America as a Distinguished Eagle Scout and receiving various awards for his service and leadership.

Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald

The daughter of labor workers, Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald started her mortgage industry career at the age of 18 as a receptionist at Silver State Savings and Loans. Rising through roles, including President/CEO of

First City Financial Corp, she founded MegaStar Financial Corp in 1991, a top 100 U.S. mortgage lender. She also owns MegaStar Holdings, which handles real estate investments. Padilla-Fitzgerald founded Take3Tech to innovate mortgage technology, creating LoanMAPS and TheRuleTool® to streamline mortgage processes. Her goal is a seamless, digital approval process that enhances customer experience and cuts costs. Recognized by Inman, she has also been honored with the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber’s National Latina Trail Blazer Award, Padilla-Fitzgerald is also active on the Board of Directors for 1st Bank Holdings and the Mortgage Bankers of America Board of Governors. She and MegaStar support the Latinas First Foundation, which aids Latina professionals in achieving their full potential.

Earl L. Wright

Earl L. Wright started his wealth management career at Irwin Management in Indiana. In 1972, he co- founded Asset Management Group with Michael Bergmann, which later became AMG National Corp. in 1975. As CEO and Chairman of AMG, Wright oversees a wealth management ﬁrm with assets of approximately $8.1 billion (as of March 31, 2024), oﬀering services such as wealth planning, investment management, and tax planning across eight oﬃces in the United States. In 2010, Wright co-founded the Common Sense Institute (CSI), focusing on econometric analysis of Colorado issues, and he actively participates in its bi-weekly podcast. He has served on various educational and community boards, receiving awards such as the “Masters of Profession” from the University of Nebraska and Citizen of the Year from the Villager Newspaper. Wright also served on the boards of Taiga Biotechnologies, Nichols Institute, and SuperFood Services.

Pioneer Laureate: Winﬁeld Scott Stratton

Winﬁeld Scott Stratton moved to Colorado Springs in 1872. He worked as a carpenter and prospecting for gold and silver. In 1891, he discovered a gold vein at the Independence Mine in Cripple Creek, becoming the ﬁrst millionaire of the Cripple Creek Gold Rush. He sold the mine for $11 million in 1899. Stratton also improved Colorado Springs’ infrastructure, including the Colorado Springs and Interurban Railway, and built the city's ﬁrst professional baseball stadium. Many streets, parks, and buildings throughout the city are named after him to this day. His philanthropic eﬀorts included funding Colorado Springs City Hall, the Mining Exchange Building, and the Post Oﬃce and Federal Courthouse. He supported individuals in need, provided bicycles to laundresses, and helped those aﬀected by the Cripple Creek Fire. Stratton was inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame and the Hall of Great Westerners.

