Colorado Black Round Table presents its Gaining Ground in the Black Community Summit Oct. 20-23

Colorado Black Round Table, in conjunction with numerous Black community organizations, businesses and concerned citizens, will hold its annual Gaining Ground in the Black Community Summit Oct. 20-23, 2022, at Park Hill Golf Course’s Clubhouse.

The theme of the summit is Social Equity and Do Black Lives Still Matter - A Slogan or A Movement. This year's summit is dedicated to the memory of CBRT Leaders: Hon. Gloria Tanner, Dr. Sharon Bailey, Cleo Breeze and Gerri Grimes. This year's summit strives to build on CBRT's organizational priorities and to continue to bring social equity voice, vision and viability to address the disparities impacting African American citizens in Colorado.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, CBRT has invited youth-serving organizations to discuss the needs of and services for youth in Denver. In addition, there will be an intergenerational conversation on Repopulating The Black Community Leadership Bench; a dialogue with community organizations and faith leaders on The Need For A Shared Black Community Agenda; and a Community Remembrance Program acknowledging Sen. Tanner, Dr. Bailey, Cleo Breeze and Geri Grimes as well as a special Community Salute to Anna Jo Haynes and Colorado Black community ancestors.

On Friday, Oct. 21, CBRT starts the day's summit activities with a Fireside Chat with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, acknowledging his service to Denver. The day continues with social equity presentations on the Denver Institute on Race, Inclusion, Equity, and Reconciliation; the Black Community and Energy, Black Businesses Opportunities; The Park Hill Golf Course Redevelopment; Updates from the State of Colorado and the City of Denver; a Black Elected Officials Statewide Conversation on Social Equity in Colorado; and a CBRT Black Community Reception for Candidates seeking office and Black Community support.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, CBRT will present a series of Gaining Ground in the Black Community social equity panel discussions on education, public safety, health, housing, cannabis, media and sports relationships. In addition, there will be a Colorado Social Equity Leadership Lunch with representatives of transportation, education, energy, business, philanthropy, and a community engagement conversation on Social Equity in the Denver Metro Area with community organization leaders.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, CBRT will kick-off Operation Black Vote - GOTV Colorado in partnership with Black churches and faith leaders throughout Colorado who are being asked to encourage their congregations to vote, and to welcome as well as acknowledge candidates attending their worship services that day and any Sunday through Nov. 6.

For more information on the annual CBRT Gaining Ground in The Black Community Summit contact John Bailey at johnbailey062@gmail.com