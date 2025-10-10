Colorado Black Round Table presents Gaining Ground in the Black Community Social Equity Summit Oct. 15-19

Colorado Black Round Table in conjunction with numerous Black community organizations, businesses, corporations and concerned citizens will hold its annual Gaining Ground in the Black Community Social Equity Summit from Wednesday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. The CBRT Gaining Ground in the Black Community Social Equity Summit is an opportunity for the Black community to have positive, action-oriented discussion on community issue; do inspirational and aspirational community visioning; and hear proposals and recommendations for action and real community change.

The CBRT Gaining Ground in the Black Community Social Equity Summit will be four days of community building, leadership and organizational dialogue, corporate-community engagement and historical remembrances. The Summit will also provide sessions on a variety of topics as well as panel discussions on how to do business with numerous organizations, corporations and governmental entities. The Summit schedule follows below.

Colorado Black Round Table will also make award presentations to a number of outstanding organizations and individuals doing good work in the Denver Metro Area and in Colorado.

For more information on the annual CBRT Gaining Ground in the Black Community Summit, contact John Bailey at j ohnbailey062@gmail.com or 720-629-0964.

Summit Schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 15 – Charlie Burrell Day

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. | 5:00pm Community Kick-Off Reception | 6:00pm Program

Expressions of Black self-concept through art and culture: art exhibit, song, dance, spoken word/poetry, film and awards

Thursday, Oct. 16 – Gregory Scott Day

Doubletree Hotel, 3203 Quebec St. | 4:00-10:00pm

Who Are We, Why Are We Here, What Are We Going To Do and When Are We Going to Do It

Friday, Oct. 17 – George Brown Day

Doubletree Hotel, 3203 Quebec St. | 4:00-10:00pm

The Road Ahead: Voice, Vision & A Viable Plan – What To Do Now and What To Do Next

Saturday, Oct. 18 – Justina Ford Day

Zion Senior & Community Resources Center, 5151 E. 33rd Ave. | 9:00am-4:00pm

Gaining Ground in the Black Community – Challenges, Choices and Opportunities

Sunday, Oct. 19 – Rev. James Peters Day

Action, Positive Change and Healing

