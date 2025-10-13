Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 40th Anniversary Gala

The Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Gaylord Rockies Hotel and Convention Center in Aurora.

The event marks four decades of the Chamber’s work to empower Black-owned businesses across Colorado.

Denver7 is a proud member of the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce and a partner on the 40th Anniversary Gala.

Denver7 Evening Anchor/Social Equity Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the event.

Founded in 1985, CBCC has focused on economic empowerment, advocacy and support for Black entrepreneurs. The gala will include a tribute to the organization’s founders and past presidents, highlighting their impact on business growth and community development.

Legacy Awards will be presented to recognize outstanding members of Colorado’s Black business community, including Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Corporation of the Year and the Les Townsend Service Award.

Attendees will hear from keynote speaker Denise Burgess, president and CEO of Burgess Services Inc., and see a video appearance from Robert Smith, chairperson of Vista Equity Partners LLC. Entertainment will be provided by Hazel Miller & The Collective.

For more information about tickets, sponsorship or Chamber membership, visit cbcc.biz.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.