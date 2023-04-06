Coloradans join nationwide effort to end pancreatic cancer at PanCAN PurpleStride

The Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) invites the community to come together on Saturday, April 29 at Auraria Campus - Tivoli Commons to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, a walk to end pancreatic cancer. PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

Denver7 is proud to partner with PanCAN on PurpleStride, and Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski will emcee the event.

PurpleStride Colorado is one of 60 events taking place across the country on April 29. City-by-city, thousands of supporters will walk to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride Colorado’s goal is to raise $240,000. Nationally, PanCAN is aiming to raise $19 million. PurpleStride is the number one way PanCAN raises money to fight pancreatic cancer in a comprehensive way. These funds help provide pancreatic cancer patients and their families with free, personalized information and resources through PanCAN Patient Services.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 29,” said Debbie Honeker, PurpleStride chair of PanCAN’s Colorado affiliate. “There is a critical need for more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer and the money we raise through PanCAN PurpleStride will help make an impact.”

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 12 percent. It is also the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. In 2023, more than 64,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in our country, and more than 50,000 will die from the disease – including approximately 20 Coloradans.

In recent years, many prominent public figures have passed from pancreatic cancer including “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek, actor Willie Garson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pro-golfer Tom Weiskopf, and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

