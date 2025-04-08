Coloradans invited to join nationwide effort to end pancreatic cancer at PanCAN PurpleStride

The Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network invites the community to participate in the PanCAN PurpleStride® on Saturday, April 26, at Denver City Park. This event is part of a national movement aimed at funding life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the PanCAN PurpleStride. Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski will emcee the event.

PurpleStride Colorado is among nearly 60 events scheduled across the country on April 26. Thousands of supporters will walk in solidarity to raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride Colorado has set a goal of raising $300,000.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 26,” said Debbie Honeker, chair of PanCAN's Colorado affiliate. “There is a critical need for more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer, and the money we raise through PanCAN PurpleStride will help make an impact.”

Nationwide, PanCAN aims to raise $17 million through these events. PurpleStride is the primary method by which PanCAN funds its efforts to combat pancreatic cancer, providing patients and their families with personalized information and resources through PanCAN Patient Services.

According to PanCAN, more than 67,440 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2025, and nearly 51,980 will die from the disease, making it the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. In Colorado, approximately 1,000 new cases are diagnosed annually, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Pancreatic cancer remains a significant burden on Americans and the rest of the world,” said Richard Schulick, M.D., MBA, Director of the University of Colorado Cancer Center. “Because of the efforts of NCI Cancer Centers, funding from government agencies, and importantly, funding from organizations like PanCAN, we have made significant progress over the past few decades.”

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 13 percent, but if the disease is localized, it increases to over 40 percent.

“Although not as high as we would like, these numbers are much higher than even one or two decades ago. Organizations such as PanCAN are essential for continued progress,” Schulick said.

To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride Colorado, visit purplestride.org/colorado.

For more information about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its mission, visit pancan.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.