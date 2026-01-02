Coloradans donate more than 7,000 toys to help children in need this holiday season

DENVER — The spirit of giving was alive and well across Colorado this holiday season, as the Les Schwab and Denver7 Toy Drive exceeded all expectations in its mission to brighten the holidays for children in need.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, more than 7,000 toys were distributed to help make the holidays brighter for children across the state.

"The response from our community has been absolutely amazing," said Jimmy Samdal, Les Schwab’s area manager for northern Colorado. "Seeing people come together to support children in need truly embodies what the holiday season is all about. It's deeply rewarding to be part of something that brings so much joy to kids across Colorado."

Denver7 partnered with Les Schwab Tire Centers on this toy drive, with donation sites at Les Schwab locations throughout Colorado. Denver7 Gives served as the vehicle for financial donations, allowing viewers to contribute financially to the cause. In addition, Les Schwab and Denver7 Gives each provided a $5,000 matching gift, doubling donors’ gifts.

"At Denver7, we're committed to finding solutions that make a difference in our community, and this toy drive does exactly that," said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager of Denver7. "When we see families struggling during the holidays, we know it's our responsibility to do the right thing by lending a helping hand. Partnering with Les Schwab and witnessing the generosity of our fellow Coloradans reminds us that together, we can create real solutions that bring joy to thousands of children who need it most."

From popular toys and games to sports equipment and bikes, the donations covered a wide range of gifts that brought smiles to thousands of young faces. The variety of contributions ensured that children of all ages and interests had something special waiting for them this holiday season.

All donated toys – as well as those purchased with the funds contributed through Denver7 Gives – were distributed through Volunteers of America Colorado, ensuring they reached the families who needed them most across the state.

"These donations make a real difference in the lives of families who are facing difficult times," said Dave Schunk, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado. "For parents who are struggling to make ends meet, knowing their children will have gifts to open on Christmas morning brings immeasurable relief and joy. We're grateful to Les Schwab, Denver7 and every single person who contributed to this effort."

The success of this year's Les Schwab and Denver7 Toy Drive showcases the compassionate spirit that defines Colorado communities. Through the collective efforts of local businesses, media partners, and generous residents, thousands of children experienced the magic of the holiday season.

Thank you, Colorado, for once again proving that when we come together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors.