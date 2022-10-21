Coloradans can support more than 3,200 nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day

Research shows that spending money on others and charities can boost wellbeing and promote happiness. That makes Colorado Gives Day, set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, potentially the happiest day in Colorado when Coloradans come together to give and support Colorado nonprofits.

This year, Coloradans can give to any of the 3,200 nonprofits participating in the 24-hour Colorado Gives Day event.

Denver7 is proud to be the local television partner of Colorado Gives Day.

“Good things happen when you give through Colorado Gives Day,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization that runs Colorado Gives Day. “From mental health care to protecting the environment, every day in Colorado our nonprofits keep us happy, healthy and safe. Colorado Gives Day is the perfect opportunity to say thank you by donating to your favorite nonprofits.”

Beginning on Nov. 1 and continuing through Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6, all donations made to nonprofits on ColoradoGivesDay.org get a boost from a $1.4 million Incentive Fund that increases the impact of every dollar donated.

The ColroadoGives.org online giving platform is free for eligible nonprofits and recently debuted a new look with features that make donating and fundraising even easier.

“With just a click, donors can search, find and give. We make it easy and safe for donors to support their favorite nonprofits,” said Erica Thornley, vice president of product development with Community First Foundation. “ColoradoGives.org is a robust social giving tool that helps donors find and connect to the causes they care about most all in one place.”

In 2021, 73,000 donors raised more than $55 million for 3,151 nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day. Community First Foundation launched the online giving platform that powers Colorado Gives Day in 2007, and since then, donors have given more than $511 million to Colorado nonprofits.

To learn more about Colorado Gives Day and to donate, visit ColoradoGivesDay.org.