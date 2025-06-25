Chautauqua’s Summer Concert Series celebrates 46 years

The Chautauqua Summer Concert Series celebrates its 46th year this summer. This Colorado musical tradition takes place at Chautauqua Auditorium, a historic 1,300-seat concert hall perched above Boulder’s city lights and just below its Flatiron peaks.

“There is always an infectious energy around our Summer Concert Series,” said Chautauqua Public Events Manager Scott Bauer. “This year’s lineup is stronger than ever, and we can’t wait to welcome old friends and new from across Colorado and beyond to Chautauqua Auditorium.”

The 2025 season runs from June to late September and features a star-studded lineup of 20 concerts, including: Judy Collins, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Béla Fleck, Joseph, Bruce Cockburn, Jake Shimabukuro, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Rhiannon Giddens, Leo Kottke and Julian Lage, Ani DiFranco, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Nate Smith – and more.

Concert-goers can also enjoy porch dining, relaxed picnics and admire the mountain views, charming cottages and tranquil gardens of Chautauqua village.

To learn more about the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series visit www.Chautauqua.com/Events .

