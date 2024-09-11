Chautauqua hosts free and bilingual Festival Del Sol on Sunday, Sept. 22

The Colorado Chautauqua Association proudly presents the free and bilingual fourth annual Festival Del Sol on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Chautauqua in Boulder.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Chautauqua Association and Festival Del Sol.

The festival celebrates Colorado’s Latino community’s many contributions to the social and economic vitality of the region including art, culture, entertainment and food. Festival Del Sol is a block party family event held during Hispanic Heritage Month with an estimated 4,000 people attending in 2023.

In addition to live music, dance, children’s activities, retail vendors and food trucks, this year’s Festival Del Sol will also include guided hikes, salsa, samba and bachata dance classes, and a beer garden.

For more information and updates on Festival Del Sol, visit www.chautauqua.com/event/festival-del-sol-2024/.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.