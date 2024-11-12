Chautauqua hosts fifth annual WinterFest

The Colorado Chautauqua will host its fifth annual WinterFest, a holiday festival filled with activities for all ages Dec. 5-7, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Highlights include holiday tree lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa’s Cottage, cookie decorating, craft making, winter fairy forest, guided hikes and caroling, food trucks, and more. Guests can also experience two holiday concerts, one featuring LAPOMPE on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., as well as a children's concert with Jeff and Paige on Friday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.

In addition, Breakfast with Santa returns to the Chautauqua Dining Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Visitors can get a jump on their shopping at the holiday market, featuring gifts from local artists and vendors, as well as Chautauqua-branded items from the General Store. Guests can enjoy a sneak peek into Chautauqua’s rich history during this year’s first-ever behind-the-scenes tour, including a look into the newly renovated Auditorium Green Room and the sustainably restored Mary H. Galey Cottage.

