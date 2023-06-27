Chautauqua celebrates its 125th anniversary with a free Birthday Bash

Colorado Chautauqua is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a free Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 8 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Chautauqua Park. The event is family friendly, featuring live music, food and drink, an artisan market, a history exhibit and tours.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Chautauqua 125th Birthday Bash.

Located at the base of the Flatirons, the Colorado Chautauqua is one of only 26 National Historic Landmarks in the state of Colorado and one of the few remaining chautauquas in the United States. Now in its second century, Chautauqua attracts over one million visitors each year while remaining committed to its historic purpose. They offer music, arts and educational programs; accommodations in their historic cottages and lodges; indoor and outdoor meeting space; wedding and celebration venues; coffee, ice cream and shopping at their General Store; fine dining at their historic Dining Hall; and direct access to 40 miles of trails and thousands of acres of open space.

To learn more about Colorado Chautauqua and their 125th Birthday Bash, visit www.chautauqua.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

