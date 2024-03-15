Center for African American Health hosts free Health Expo on March 30

The Center for African American Health is hosting its 23rd annual collaborative Health Expo on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Double Tree Hotel Grand Ballroom (3203 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207). The event is free and open to the public.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Center for African American Health and the Health Expo.

The Health Expo offers something for every and interest as it engages, entertains, educates and empowers individuals and families to take actions and make choices to be healthier. CAA Health takes a holistic approach to providing the metro-Denver community with education about health, the social needs that affect our health and the promotion of active and healthy lifestyle behaviors.

CAA Health understands that prevention is key when it comes to managing and mitigating health risks. By identifying and addressing potential issues early on, we can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life. The 23rd Annual Collaborative Health Expo is dedicated to providing participants with the necessary tools, information and resources to take control of their health journey, including:



FREE breast exam screenings

FREE prostate screenings

FREE blood pressure screenings

FREE glucose screenings

FREE COVID and flu vaccines (for uninsured and under-insured community members)

Line dancing

Hip-hop aerobics

Face-painting and balloon animals

Food demonstrations

Health-related exhibitors

Interactive activities and resources

Health and wellness learning sessions

In addition there will be a drawing for:

A signed Nuggets’ pennant and concert tickets to the following:

Tickets to see Janet Jackson on June 16 at Ball Arena

Tickets to see Usher on Sept. 18 at Ball Arena

Join us for a fun-filled day to explore the wide range of health services and resources available to you and your family.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.