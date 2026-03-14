Center for African American Health hosts 25th Annual Health Expo

The Center for African American Health will host its 25th Annual Health Expo on Saturday, March 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Central Park Grand Ballroom (3203 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207). The event is free and open to the public,

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Center for African American Health and the Health Expo.

This dynamic, family-friendly event will engage, entertain, educate and empower individuals and families to take action toward healthier lifestyles. CAA Health takes a holistic approach to health by addressing not only physical wellness, but also the social factors that impact overall well-being in the metro-Denver community.

According to CAA Health, prevention is key to managing and mitigating health risks. Identifying and addressing potential concerns early can lead to significant improvement in long-term outcomes and quality of life.

The 25th Annual Health Expo will provide the tools, information, and free resources needed to help individuals take control of their health journey.

Free Health Screenings and Services:

· Breast health exams and education

· Vaccines for children and adults

· Oral health screenings

· Vision and hearing screenings

· Blood pressure, blood oxygen, and pulse oximetry checks

· Fall risk prevention screenings



Family-Friendly Activities and Education:

· Line dancing

· Face painting

· Healthy cooking demonstrations

· 70+ health-related exhibitors

To learn more about the Health Expo and the Center for African American Health, visit www.caahealth.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.