Center for African American Health hosts 24th Annual Collaborative Health Expo

The Center for African American Health’s 24th Annual Collaborative Health Expo will take place on Saturday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel Grand Ballroom (3203 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207).

This event is designed to educate, engage and empower individuals and families to take charge of their well-being through free health screenings, interactive wellness activities and access to essential community resources.

“Prevention is key,” said Deidre Johnson, CEO & Executive Director of CAA Health. “The Health Expo connects individuals with the information, tools and support needed to make informed health decisions and embrace a proactive approach to wellness.”

What to Expect at the 24th Annual Collaborative Health Expo:



Free Health Screenings: Breast exams, prostate screenings, blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, and COVID-19 and flu vaccines for uninsured and underinsured individuals.

Breast exams, prostate screenings, blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, and COVID-19 and flu vaccines for uninsured and underinsured individuals. Wellness & Fitness Activities: Line dancing, hip-hop aerobics, and live cooking demonstrations.

Line dancing, hip-hop aerobics, and live cooking demonstrations. Family-Friendly Fun: Face painting, balloon animals, and interactive exhibitor booths.

Face painting, balloon animals, and interactive exhibitor booths. Community Resource Fair: Opportunities to connect with local organizations offering health and wellness support.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a pair of concert tickets to see the incredible Cynthia Erivo live on May 10 at Ball Arena.

For more than 27 years, CAA Health has been a leader in advancing health equity for Metro Denver’s Black community. The Annual Collaborative Health Expo is a cornerstone of this mission, providing access to critical health services, education, and advocacy to help families thrive.

For more information, visit www.caahealth.org.

About the Center for African American Health

The Center for African American Health is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the Black community through health education, advocacy and collaboration. By addressing health disparities and championing equitable access to care, CAA Health ensures that everyone – regardless of where they live, work, play or worship – has the opportunity to lead a healthier life.

