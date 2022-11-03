Celebrate Winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film ‘Daymaker’

DENVER — Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker.

Daymaker premiered on Oct. 26 in Orem, Utah, Big Sky, Mont.; Walnut Creek, Calif.,; and Downers Grove, Ill. From there, the film will travel to over 200 U.S. cities with both national tour and independent screenings, including 13 screenings in Colorado in November.

Warren Miller films are annual celebrations that cross generations and connect viewers to the comforting constant of snow.

To create Daymaker, the Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. Daymaker features Crazy Karl Fostvedt and a local crew of freeskiers in Sun Valley, Utah; and Katie Burrell on a Canadian road trip, as she attempts to go pro alongside Freeride World Tour competitors Hedvig Wessel, Lexi duPont, and more.

From there, Warren Miller returns to Snowmass, Colo., for the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers, where audiences will meet the emerging talent that the NBS supports to further its goal of placing Black skiers and snowboarders on the U.S. Team.

The film captures a trip to Greece’s Olympus Range with Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson, plus the powder days many dream of with a killer storm cycle in British Columbia’s Monashees. In addition, audiences will follow two trips to Alaska, featuring Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick, and watch as Pete McAfee and Dominic Davila rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding.

Daymaker serves up the winter stoke from Snowbasin to Switzerland, where Connery Lundin tackles the ultimate grass skiing run.

Warren Miller is part of the Outside Network, and exclusive film benefits are included with Outside+. Outside+ members get members-only perks like early entry into venues to snag the best seats. Outside+ members also get access to Daymaker on-demand, with the digital release slated for Nov. 23 on Outside Watch. All Warren Miller films dating back to 1968 are available on this streaming platform, exclusively for Outside+ members.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Outside Inc. and the Colorado showings on Warren Miller’s Daymaker. Find tickets, trailer and more information at WarrenMiller.com.

Colorado Showings of Warren Miller’s Daymaker:

PARKER: PACE CENTER

Nov. 3

COLORADO SPRINGS: PIKES PEAK CENTER

Nov. 4

LOVELAND: THE RIALTO THEATER

Nov. 9

BOULDER: BOULDER THEATER

Nov. 10 | Nov. 11 | Nov. 12

LAKEWOOD: LAKEWOOD CULTURAL CENTER

Nov. 16

DENVER: PARAMOUNT THEATRE DENVER

Nov. 17 | Nov. 18 | Nov. 19

LONE TREE: LONE TREE ARTS CENTER

Nov. 21 | Nov. 22 | Nov. 23