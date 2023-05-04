Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by nominating your favorite educator to be Colorado Teacher of the Year

Colorado Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12, 2023, and it's the ideal time to show teachers how much their dedication, creativity, kindness and hard work is appreciated. One great way to recognize your favorite educator is to nominate them to be the 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year.

“During Teacher Appreciation Week, we have the opportunity to recognize and express our gratitude for the incredible impact teachers have had on our lives and the lives of our children," said Katy Anthes, Colorado's education commissioner. "I am constantly in awe of the creativity, ingenuity, and compassion teachers bring every day to their classrooms. This is a special week during which we can show our gratitude, but we should really thank our teachers every day for the exceptional and important work they do throughout the year."

Each year, the Colorado Teacher of the Year program honors an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire profession in the state. The selected teacher will automatically become Colorado's nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Click here to nominate your favorite teacher today. Once nominated, teachers will be notified and encouraged to complete 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year application, which is due on June 2, 2023.

Denver7 is proud to partner with the Colorado Department of Education on the Colorado Teacher of the Year program.

In addition, during Teacher Appreciation Week, the public is encouraged to express their appreciation to educators on social media by sharing a post, image or video thanking a teacher and using the hashtag, #ThankATeacherCO.

Parents can also help their children create and share messages of gratitude with their teachers by creating their own Thank a Teacher Sign. Downloadable templates are available on CDE's website.

The Colorado Rockies are celebrating teachers over the next two homestands with discounted tickets to all teachers Friday through Sunday versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Monday through Wednesday versus the Cincinnati Reds.Click here for more information on how to get discounted tickets.

