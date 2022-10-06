Broadway Halloween Parade returns on Saturday, Oct. 22

The Broadway Halloween Parade kicks off the spooky season on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:00 p.m. Presented by the Broadway Merchants Association and Lucky City Council District 7 this annual parade is a community and family-friendly event held in the eclectic and funky heart of Broadway, traveling down Broadway from 5th to Alameda Avenue.

The parade features floats, bands, dancers, marchers and more. Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo returns as the emcee to introduce parade participants. All attendees (including dogs) are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing a Halloween costume.

“The Broadway Halloween Parade is my family’s favorite event of the year, and the best way to kick off Halloween,” said City Councilmember Jolon Clark. “I can’t wait to see what funky and spooky floats the community comes up with this year.”

“The parade is a great way to bring together and showcase the uniqueness of local Broadway businesses,” said Luke Johnson, president of the Broadway Merchants Association.

The Broadway Halloween Parade depends on volunteers and is still looking for volunteers to make sure the parade runs smoothly and safely.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.TheBroadwayHalloweenParade.com.