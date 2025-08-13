Big plane, big fun, big impact: Special Olympics Colorado hosts Plane Pull to raise awareness and funds

On Saturday, Aug. 23, Special Olympics Colorado will bring the community together at the United Airlines hangar at Denver International Airport to pull for a purpose.

The Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull is a unique experience where teams of up to 25 individuals compete to see who can pull a 130,000-pound plane 12 feet across the tarmac the fastest. It’s a test of strength, teamwork and determination. And it’s all for a good cause.

Every dollar raised through the Plane Pull helps fund Special Olympics programs in our community. The mission of Special Olympics Colorado is to provide sport and healthy living opportunities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Colorado. The organization currently supports more than 28,000 athletes across four regions.

In addition to the excitement of pulling a plane across the tarmac, participants will experience a Young Athlete Adventure Zone, food, music and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Click here to learn more or to register as a team or individual, sponsor, donate or volunteer for the Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Plane Pull. Denver7 Traffic Anchor Jayson Luber will emcee a portion of the event.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.