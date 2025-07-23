Be part of a Denver holiday tradition | Register early for Mile High United Way Turkey Trot and save

Registration for the 52nd Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot opens Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Thanksgiving may seem a long way off, but Denver7 and Mile High United Way have a great deal for those who want to be part of the holiday tradition that is the Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot.

The lowest price of the season is available to those who register early. Participants can use the discount code DENVER7 to get $10 off their registration through Aug. 31. Starting Sept. 1, the discount code DENVER7 can be used for $7 off registration.

A Denver Thanksgiving tradition, Mile High United Way’s Turkey Trot is a four-mile walk/run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 at Washington Park in Denver. Proceeds from the race directly support the work of Mile High United Way, providing families with high-quality early learning so kids begin school ready to succeed, connecting young adults to education and workforce development opportunities and ensuring families can meet their basic needs.

Denver7 is proud to once again be the Community Sponsor of the Turkey Trot.

Last year, more than 10,000 runners took part in the race, making it one of the biggest Turkey Trots in the nation. It raised $641,000 to support metro Denver families through Mile High United Way.

In addition to the four-mile walk/run, registration is also available for the one-mile Lil’ Gobbler Fun Run.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in their best Thanksgiving style to compete for prizes in our Turkey Trot Costume Contest.

Click here to learn more and to register for the 2025 Mile High United Way Turkey Trot.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.