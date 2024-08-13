Be a Hero for Wish Kids during Make-A-Wish Colorado’s annual Wish Heroes campaign

During Make-A-Wish Colorado’s annual Wish Heroes campaign, the nonprofit’s most loyal supporters introduce friends, family and colleagues to the life-changing power of a wish. They share their stories of hope, joy and inspiration in order to raise critical funds so that even more wishes can be granted to children with critical illnesses.

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted wishes that provide hope and joy to more than 6,500 Colorado children with critical illnesses. Wishes have the power to improve a child’s emotional, mental and physical health. According to the 2022 Wish Impact Study, wishes:

• Increase hope, strength, joy, confidence, self-esteem, quality of life, and well-being.

• Serve as a coping mechanism and a turning point during treatment.

• Bring families closer together and strengthen relationships with loved ones.

• Help overcome traumatic stress, hopelessness, depression, and loneliness.

Each Wish Hero strives to raise $1,000+ and each team aims to receive $2,500+ during the month of August. These funds are especially important right now as more than 450 wish kids are currently waiting for their wish. As soon as a team or individual raises $1,000, a Wish Hero cape is sent to a wish kid currently waiting for their wish. The cape reminds them of their strength and helps bring extra joy as they wait for their wish to be granted.

If you’d like to learn more about the Wish Heroes campaign or donate to a Colorado Wish Hero, visit 2024 Wish Heroes - Colorado - Make-A-Wish Foundation.