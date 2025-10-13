Aurora hosts free family-friendly festivities at Fall Into Fun event on Saturday, Oct. 25

The City of Aurora is once again offering autumnal fun and festivities at its Fall Into Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

Guests can enjoy live performances, food trucks, vendors, fall-themed activities for the family and a pumpkin patch. Kids’ activities include a petting zoo, inflatable axe throwing, a hay bale maze, a trackless train and a trunk or treat area.

Learn more at AuroraGov.org/FallIntoFun.

