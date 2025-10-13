Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aurora hosts free family-friendly festivities at Fall Into Fun event on Saturday, Oct. 25

fall into fun.JPG
City of Aurora
fall into fun.JPG
The City of Aurora is once again offering autumnal fun and festivities at its Fall Into Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Fall Into Fun Festival.

Guests can enjoy live performances, food trucks, vendors, fall-themed activities for the family and a pumpkin patch. Kids’ activities include a petting zoo, inflatable axe throwing, a hay bale maze, a trackless train and a trunk or treat area.

Learn more at AuroraGov.org/FallIntoFun.

