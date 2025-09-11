Aurora Borealis Festival returns to light up the front range Oct. 10-11, 2025

This October, Coloradans have the opportunity to look to the sky for a chance to experience the Northern Lights, recreated with cutting-edge technology. The Aurora Borealis Festival returns for its second year Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, illuminating High Prairie Park in Painted Prairie with the beauty of the aurora borealis.

At the heart of the festival is the Aurora Laser Show, a dazzling display of lights and colors set to captivating music. In addition to the laser show, guests can wander through illuminated installations, witnessing firsthand how art and technology merge to create this stunning experience.

Not only will the skies light up, but so will the main stage. An exciting line-up of performances will complement the glowing sky. The Painted Prairie Mainstage will showcase local talent throughout the weekend. Each day of the festival will feature a rotation of five artists.

The featured performers on Friday, Oct. 10 include DJ Polyphoni, Eye-Yoob, Kalpulli Mikakuikatl, Destiny Shynelle, Kayla Marque.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, performers include DJ Rewild, Jade Oracle, Dancers, Miss Flowers, and The Milk Blossoms.

Beyond the stage, a silent disco will also be available for guests to dance the glowing night away.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of the aurora borealis to Colorado. It’s an honor to bring this unique family-friendly event back for a second year,” said Bruce Dalton, president and CEO of Visit Aurora. “This is more than just a light show, it’s a way to bring the community together and to celebrate the magic of everything that Aurora has to offer Colorado’s families.”

The Festival also offers guests the opportunity to experience illuminated installations by a variety of artists. Each installation will have a QR code available, where attendees can vote for their favorites in the DEN Illumination Passport app. The three pieces with the highest rankings will win cash prizes, which will be announced on Painted Prairie’s Mainstage at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11. Installations this year include:

● Chameletuna & Hearthug by Ilya Sobol, a Los Angeles-based, internationally recognized public light artist.

● Elemental Reverie & Draco’s Paw by Scorched Steel, a Denver-based fire metal fire sculpture artist who showcases at events nationwide.

● Megalotorus by Jillian S. Estrella and Sierra B. Estrella, creator of immersive and interactive LED art.

● The Solarium by Cody Borst, an artist dedicated to crafting world-class immersive art and storytelling experiences.

“MegaloTorus brings this shape to life, evoking the invisible toroidal field that surrounds our planet, the same field that shapes the aurora,” said Jillian S. Estrella, one of this year’s featured artists. “Through flowing light and sound mapped across its structure, participants step inside a sculptural interpretation of Earth’s hidden geometry, experiencing the rhythm behind the northern lights in a new and immersive way.”

The Aurora Borealis Festival is also a culinary celebration, showcasing the vibrant culinary landscape of Aurora with Westword’s Flavors of Aurora Food Court. There will be a wide variety of options ranging from local food trucks to gourmet snacks and festival classics. Food vendors this year include Geisha Japanese Cuisine, Loma Bonita Kitchen, Mississippi Catfish & Ribs, Koco Street Food, Mukja, Popie 1929, The Sweet Life Culinary Production, Now Pho, Sweet Rice Flour, Neveria La Unica, Dickey’s BBQ Pit and much more.

Additionally, those who want to take a piece of the festival home can explore the Global Gift Bazaar within the festival. The bazaar showcases local vendors, offering guests an opportunity to support Aurora’s vibrant community of creatives, artisans and small businesses. Vendors this year include: Lola Severina LLC, Cityscape Knits, KB Candies LLC, Enlaces, Clari Designs, Love Level, In the Friend Group, Old Soul Henna, Kahealani Lee Designs, Violet’s Bows and More, Katherine Reed Studios, Jay’s Crap Shack, May Contain Nuts, Vibalminerals, Joey Lopez Design and more.

Timed entry general admission tickets start at $17. General Admission tickets include viewing of the aurora borealis event; entertainment on the mainstage; access to food trucks, retail vendors and illuminated installations; and parking.

Guests can upgrade their tickets to a VIP experience that includes access to the Peak Beverage VIP Lounge, a special area offering premium views, gourmet snacks and a private lighting display. The VIP experience also includes premium parking, complimentary VIP catering, a souvenir mug with two complimentary beverages, a programmable and reusable LED wristband, and many more benefits. Cost for the VIP Experience is $83.

As the television media partner of the Aurora Borealis Festival, Denver7 is excited to offer a $7 discount on tickets for the event. Use code DENVER7_2025 at checkout to receive this discount. (Limited to the first 500 redeemers.)

As the event enters its second year, the family-friendly festival continues to grow as a cornerstone event for Aurora, celebrating its diversity, creativity and identity as a vibrant tourism destination.

For full event details and to purchase tickets, visit auroraborealisfestival.com.

About Visit Aurora: Visit Aurora is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Aurora, Colo., and acts as the primary liaison between meeting planners and hotel partners. As Aurora's official Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Aurora's mission is to grow travel and tourism through world-class destination marketing, sales, and advocacy, resulting in positive economic benefits for businesses and residents of our community. For more information, visit visitaurora.com.

