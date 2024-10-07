Aurora Borealis arrives in the Front Range Nov. 1-3

Prepare to be dazzled as the Aurora Borealis Festival brings the magic of the northern lights to Colorado’s Front Range. From Nov. 1-3, 2024, The Aurora Highlands Winged Melody Park will transform into a luminous wonderland where the night sky dances with vibrant colors.

This first-time event is an immersive journey into the ethereal beauty of the Aurora Borealis, recreated through state-of-the-art LED technology. Guests will enjoy light installations, captivating performances, and interactive art pieces that bring the festival to life. Visitors can wander through a Global Gift Bazaar, where Aurora’s cultural diversity is on full display with artisan-made treasures, and enjoy local food vendors at the Flavors of Aurora Food Court. In addition, there will be live performances that celebrate the vibrant spirit of the community. It’s an experience that can be enjoyed by everyone – families, friends and festival enthusiasts.

The Aurora Borealis Festival is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to reserve a timeslot to ensure a seamless and expedited entry. With limited availability, reserving a spot guarantees guests won’t miss this experience. Parking is available for $10. VIP packages start at $50.

For more information, or to reserve your timeslot, visit www.AuroraBorealisFestival.com.

