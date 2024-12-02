Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run® brings Denver together for a festive 5K

The Jingle Bell Run returns to bring holiday cheer to Denver on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 with the goal of raising $80,000 for the Arthritis Foundation this year.

This family-friendly, holiday-themed 5K run and one-mile walk at Washington Park encourages participants to dress in festive costumes and get moving to raise awareness and funds to cure America’s No. 1 cause of disability.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Jingle Bell Run. Denver7 Morning Anchor Nicole Brady will emcee the event.



Taking place in more than 100 cities nationwide, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run benefits the nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children in the United Sates who are living with arthritis every day. From funding cutting-edge research for new treatments, and ultimately a cure, to advocating for health care access, the Arthritis Foundation helps people with arthritis score everyday victories, one step at a time.

“Jingle Bell Run is a 40-year tradition, and we’re looking forward to bringing extra holiday cheer to town this year,” said Barbara Abbey, executive director of the Arthritis Foundation’s Colorado & Wyoming Chapter. “Our honorees and volunteers are who make Jingle Bell Run successful and memorable every year, and this year we’re humbled to honor Annelise Del Hierro, who is a 3-year-old juvenile arthritis champion and has already raised more than $11,000 for our cause.”

Annelise was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis at just 2 years and 10 months old. She was seen by two physical therapists, an orthopedic doctor, and many imaging technicians at Children’s Hospital Colorado before undergoing surgery where she was diagnosed by a rheumatologist.

She is not only surrounded by great doctors and medical staff, but also by her family that helped advocate for her diagnosis. Without her family’s concerns about her gait and limited range of motion, a diagnosis may have taken much longer. Annelise’s team, “Chocolate Milks with Whip Cream,” is named after her favorite drink in which her parents hide her medication.

To learn more and register for Jingle Bell Run in Denver, visit www.jbr.org/denver or contact the Arthritis Foundation at 415-569-3228.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org/jbr.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.