Annual Raíces Latinas Gala to be held on Aug. 24 to support Servicios de La Raza

The Annual Raíces Latinas: Roots of Our Community Gala hosted by Servicios de La Raza, presented by Weins Development Group, and in media partnership with Denver7, will be held at the Denver Performing Arts Center, Seawell Ballroom (1350 Arapahoe St., Denver) on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The event draws hundreds of supporters and community members each year and is now sold out.

Often called “Chicano Prom,” the main attractions of this year’s event will be the celebration of culture and diversity, and the recognition of community leaders who exemplify the agency’s mission defined by inclusion, justice, equity, change, and peace.

This year, Servicios will honor State Senator Robert Rodriguez, Commissioner Steve O’Dorisio, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Pueblo-based nonprofit El Movimiento Sigue, and teacher and healer Thomás Lopez. The event will be hosted and emceed stand-up comedian Donelle Prado. Other attractions include the mariachi band Las Dahlias and post-dinner dancing.

For over 52 years, Servicios de La Raza has responded to the unmet needs of, primarily, the Latino/a community through dedicated programs. Its mission is to provide and advocate for culturally responsive, essential human services and opportunities to all the people of Colorado—services that are needed now more than ever. Time and time again, Servicios de La Raza has proven its resilience and commitment to community to the highest degree.

To learn more about Servicios de La Raza, visit www.ServiciosDeLaRaza.org.

