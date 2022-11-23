Amp the Cause’s Holidays for Kids provides over 14,000 gifts more than 1,800 kids

Denver’s Amp the Cause is once again helping local families celebrate the season with the annual Holidays for Kids campaign, which this year will hand out over 14,000 gifts to more than 1,800 kids at nine local public schools.

This holiday season, more than 1,000 volunteers are helping to wrap and distribute gifts to elementary and middle school students at nine Title 1 schools in Denver, Aurora and Adams County. Each of the schools receiving gifts has 85 percent or more of their students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Amp the Cause and Holidays for Kids.

“We are thrilled to be able to spread joy to so many local families this holiday season,” said Amp the Cause Founder and CEO Christie Isenberg. “We are grateful to our amazing community partners and volunteers who have worked so hard to share these toys with children in need.”

Amp the Cause raises critical health and education funds, generates awareness of local charities, uses monetary and in-kind donations to help children with life-threatening illnesses and provides opportunities for kids to participate in educational programs in a safe and healthy environment. Since it was founded in 2004, Amp the Cause has given more than $11 million to Colorado nonprofits.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.AmpTheCause.org.