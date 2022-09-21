American Cancer Society hosts annual Big Dig events Sept. 24

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society will commemorate the month by hosting their annual Big Dig Denver event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124.

Big Dig is a unique family experience that gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery, while raising funds for childhood cancer research.

Guests become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Attendees will have the chance to explore large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.

Denver7 is a proud partner of American Cancer Society and this event.

Cancer is particularly devastating when it impacts a child. According to the American Cancer Foundation, cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents, and about 10,470 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. ACF explains that because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 85 percent of children with cancer now survive five years or more, however, there are still several types of childhood cancers with low survival rates and no known cure.

Tickets to Big Dig are $15 for an individual or $50 for a Family 4-Pack. Childhood cancer survivors are our honored guest and will each receive 4 complimentary tickets to the event. For more information, contact Heidi Weisman at Heidi.weisman@cancer.org

For more information about Big Dig Denver visit http://acsengage.org/bddenver