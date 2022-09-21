Watch Now
About Denver7Community

Actions

American Cancer Society hosts annual Big Dig events Sept. 24

Proceeds benefit Childhood Cancer Research
big-dig-denver.png
Courtesy Big Dig Denver
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society will commemorate the month by hosting their annual Big Dig Denver event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124.
big-dig-denver.png
Posted at 10:49 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 12:49:57-04

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society will commemorate the month by hosting their annual Big Dig Denver event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124.

Big Dig is a unique family experience that gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery, while raising funds for childhood cancer research.

Guests become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Attendees will have the chance to explore large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.

Denver7 is a proud partner of American Cancer Society and this event.

Cancer is particularly devastating when it impacts a child. According to the American Cancer Foundation, cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents, and about 10,470 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. ACF explains that because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 85 percent of children with cancer now survive five years or more, however, there are still several types of childhood cancers with low survival rates and no known cure.

Tickets to Big Dig are $15 for an individual or $50 for a Family 4-Pack. Childhood cancer survivors are our honored guest and will each receive 4 complimentary tickets to the event. For more information, contact Heidi Weisman at Heidi.weisman@cancer.org

For more information about Big Dig Denver visit http://acsengage.org/bddenver

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7