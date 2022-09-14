A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities hold 11th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive

The 11th Annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers, will be held at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9-11 a.m.

A Precious Child in partnership with Kroenke Sports Charities invite the public to support underprivileged children in their dream to participate in sports by dropping off new and gently used sports equipment and monetary donations at this event. Local representatives from the major sports teams may be in attendance to help thank the community for their contribution to the cause, including cheer squads and mascots. To help encourage the community to donate, Kroenke Sports Charities is offering ticket vouchers good for two tickets to a Colorado Avalanche or Denver Nuggets pre-season home game to all donors (while inventory lasts). For more information please visit: APreciousChild.org/giveSPORTS

Additionally, Colorado Honda Dealers will match up to $5,000 of monetary donations so more children can get in the game. Click here to help A Precious Child meet this match by making a financial gift online.

“There are thousands of children whose families are living under the Colorado Self-Sufficiency Standard and want nothing more than to participate in sports alongside their peers,” said Carina Martin, CEO and founder of A Precious Child. “We are looking to the community to donate sports equipment and funds to help us put all kids in the game, so no one gets sidelined by their circumstances.”

By providing new and gently used sports equipment, along with funding for team registration, uniforms, camps, and participation fees, the giveSPORTS program is a bridge to help every child get in the game, regardless of circumstance. It keeps kids active and puts them on the path to academic success and increased school attendance. Children who have the opportunity to play sports learn important life lessons such as teamwork, leadership, sportsmanship, responsibility, ethics, time management, how to strive to win and how to cope with losing. These skills translate into the classroom and, one day, into careers.

Since the beginning of this partnership, 64,010 individuals have been served through this event, 202,800 pieces of equipment have been collected and $120,000 funds have been raised.