9th annual Colorado Women’s Day event to feature keynote from champion swimmer, Conifer resident Sarah Thomas

The ninth annual Colorado Women’s Day – International Women’s Day event on Friday, March 8 will feature keynote speaker Sarah Thomas.

From Conifer, Colorado, Sarah is an ultra-marathon swimmer holding the current world record for the longest continuous (unassisted, non-wetsuit) swim done in current-neutral conditions. She is also a cancer survivor, and her story is an inspiration to women everywhere.

Colorado Women’s Day awards will be presented to an additional 11 inspiring women during the luncheon portion of the event.

Colorado Women’s Day festivities run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marriott Denver West. The event includes panel discussions, an awards luncheon and keynote, a Women’s Day Marketplace featuring vendors and artisans, and an art gallery from the Women’s Caucus for Art / Colorado Women’s Art Museum.

This year’s Colorado Women’s Day is co-presented by the IX Power Foundation and the West Metro Chamber.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the event, with Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo participating in the discussion panel: Accomplished Women Share Their Secrets, and Denver7 Morning News Anchor Nicole Brady emceeing the luncheon awards presentation and keynote.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ColoradoWomensDay.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.