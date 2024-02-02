7 Days to Help End Hunger: Donate today and Denver7 Gives will match your gift

With the increased costs of food and many other essential items, individuals and families are struggling to pay for basic necessities like eggs, milk and bread. The USDA recently reported that 44 million Americans faced hunger last year, an all-time high since 2014.

Here in Colorado, we are seeing a similar spike in need. Food Bank of the Rockies is serving up to 23 percent more clients via their mobile food pantries, with lines of cars weaving through parking lots to pick up food.

Denver7 is taking action on this issue – and we need your help. Join us for 7 Days to Help End Hunger. From Feb. 5-11 this week-long campaign will raise crucial funds to support Food Bank of the Rockies and the work they do to nourish people facing hunger.

Donate today and your gift will be doubled as Denver7 Gives is matching the first $10,000 donated dollar-for-dollar.

Every dollar contributed will help Food Bank of the Rockies meet this moment as they are distributing enough food every day for 181,500 meals. But because of rising food costs, they’re spending triple what they have spent in the past, allocating up to $2 million each month, on average, toward purchasing nutritious items.

With the dollar-for-dollar match from Denver7 Gives, here’s what your support will provide:



$25 will help Food Bank of the Rockies distribute enough food for 150 meals

$50 provides 300 meals

$100 provides 600 meals

$250 provides 1,500 meals

$500 provides 3,000 meals

7 Days to Help End Hunger is sponsored by CommonSpirit.

