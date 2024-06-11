30th Annual Philippine Festival "Padayon" celebrates resiliency, cultural heritage

The Filipino American Community of Colorado is proud to announce the 30th Annual Philippine Festival, themed "Padayon," which translates to resiliency and the spirit of keeping going.

The event will take place on June 15-16, 2024, at FACC’s Bahay Kubo, located at 1900 Harlan St., Edgewater, CO 80214. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday, June 16, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and enduring spirit of the Filipino community in Colorado.

Festival highlights include:



Cultural celebrations and performances. The festival will feature the FACC's cultural dance and music group, also called "Padayon," showcasing traditional Filipino dances, music, and performances that highlight the resilience and vibrant culture of the Filipino people.

Philippine Independence Day commemoration. This year, the festival also commemorates the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day, a significant event in Filipino history. Join us as we honor the Philippines' declaration of independence from Spanish colonial rule on June 12, 1898, with special ceremonies and historical presentations.

Food highlights. Guests can enjoy a variety of Filipino dishes, including Lechon (roasted pig), Adobo, BBQ skewers, Lumpia, and Pancit, as well as Halo-Halo, Biko, and Siopao. Food will be available via ticket purchases.

Retail vendors. The festival also features a range of Filipino treats, RTD, nonprofit organizations, voter registration, FACC merchandise, handbags, clothing, and much more from local vendors.

Community engagement. Connect with members of the Filipino American community and learn about the history and contributions of Filipinos in Colorado.

Family activities. Participate in games and activities designed for all ages, celebrating Filipino traditions and fostering community spirit.

The Philippine Festival "Padayon" is a testament to the resilience and enduring spirit of the Filipino community. As we commemorate 30 years of cultural celebration and the historic Philippine Independence Day, we invite everyone to join us in this vibrant and meaningful event.

About FACC:

The Filipino American Community of Colorado is the oldest Asian American nonprofit in Colorado, dedicated to serving the community through various programs and services. FACC is a 100% volunteer organization, and this event is our largest fundraiser to ensure we can continue to give back to our community through fundraising and community service. Their programs and events include support for the unhoused, food insecure, new immigrants, providing dance and language programs, aiding seniors, and collaborating with other nonprofits to achieve their missions. Many of these programs and events are offered free to the community.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.