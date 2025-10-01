20th Annual Run the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheater raises funds for lung health

MORRISON, Colo. — For 20 years, the community has gathered at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre in the fall to raise funds and awareness in the name of lung health. On Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 the American Lung Association in Colorado invites people from across metro Denver to come together to end lung cancer and lung disease at Run the Rocks.

Run the Rocks is a celebratory and welcoming event that provides critical funds for lifesaving lung cancer research, early detection initiatives and awareness. Participants will enjoy a 1.3-mile run/walk and 5K at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

“Thanks to all our amazing volunteers and Run the Rocks participants, we are truly making an impact on lung cancer in Colorado,” said Donna Peace, executive director of the American Lung Association in Colorado. “We are so proud that here in Colorado, Run the Rocks has united the community for a greater good, creating a lasting and tangible impact here in Colorado. This year is our 20th anniversary of the event, where participants have taken countless steps throughout the iconic venue to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer. Each year is a reminder of the widespread impact and legacy we are creating here in Colorado.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among people in the United States. Someone is diagnosed with the disease about every two minutes. But there is hope. More people than ever are surviving lung cancer. The survival rate has increased by over 50 percent in the past decade.

Participating in Run the Rocks supports the work of the American Lung Association to defeat lung cancer, improve the air we breathe, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families, and eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases.

To learn more and register, visit RunTheRocks.org .

