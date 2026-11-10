2,400 Girls to Participate in Girls on the Run Denver Metro 5K at Empower Field this Saturday

A total of 2,400 girls from 132 schools across Colorado will come together to race for a great cause as the Girls on the Run 5K takes over Empower Field at Mile High this Saturday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of this year's Girls on the Run 5K.

Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the event, which will include 2,400 runners, along with 515 coaches and volunteers putting the event on. Since 2005, Girls on the Run of the Rockies has served more than 74,000 girls.

This run is the culmination of the sixth- through eighth-grade programming, "which is designed as an inclusive place of belonging where team members feel supported and inspired to explore their emotions, cultivate empathy and strengthen their physical and emotional health."

Girls on the Run of the Rockies is a nonprofit founded in 2005, dedicated to "creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams." The organization builds lasting, practical life skills, strengthens how girls see themselves and teaches them how to build supportive relationships.

If you would like to get involved, please head to the Girls on the Run 5K Denver registration page.

—————————————————-

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership. This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

