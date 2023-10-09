Throwback to how Denver7 marked its 50th anniversary with a catchy tune

Denver7 is dusting off the video archive as we approach KMGH-TV’s 70th anniversary on November 1 and we hope you enjoy looking back at some vintage video of our station and the city and state we love.

On the occasion of Denver7’s 50th anniversary in 2003, our creative services team put together an historical clip reel mixed with video of familiar faces from the early 2000s along with an original song celebrating the moment.

Here’s a sample of the jingle: “It's the people and places, the faces young and old. It's friends and neighbors, it's the stories being told. It’s about Colorado and it keeps shining through. It’s Denver7 working for you. It's like no place you've ever known. It's that one place you call home.”

Watch the video to reconnect to some familiar Denver7 anchors and personalities from the past including Mike Landess, Bertha Lynn, Starr Yelland, Bob Palmer, Carl Akers, Art Gow, Bill Lagatutta and more.

