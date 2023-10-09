Recognize these faces? The story of Denver7 through throwback promos

While Denver7’s main mission is to be a voice for the community by sharing the stories of Coloradans, over the years you’ve probably noticed those 30-second messages we air that allow us the opportunity to share a little of our own story.

These promos give you a glimpse of not only what stories we’re working on for the next newscast, but also tell the story of our anchors and our station.

If you’re been a long-time viewer of Denver7, you’re bound to recognize some of the familiar faces like Anne Trujillo, Bertha Lynn and Mitch Jelniker and get a peek at images of our ever-changing state.

As Denver7 marks 70 years serving the people of Colorado, we hope you enjoy taking a trip back in time through the years and see if you recognize some of these promos of the past.