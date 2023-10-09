Recognize these faces? The story of Denver7 through throwback promos

Watch Now
If you’re been a long-time viewer of Denver7, you’re bound to recognize some of the familiar faces like Anne Trujillo, Bertha Lynn and Mitch Jelniker.
As Denver7 marks its 70th anniversary on November 1, 2023, we present some vintage station promos through the years. Do you recognize any of these faces?
Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 09, 2023
While Denver7’s main mission is to be a voice for the community by sharing the stories of Coloradans, over the years you’ve probably noticed those 30-second messages we air that allow us the opportunity to share a little of our own story.

These promos give you a glimpse of not only what stories we’re working on for the next newscast, but also tell the story of our anchors and our station.

If you’re been a long-time viewer of Denver7, you’re bound to recognize some of the familiar faces like Anne Trujillo, Bertha Lynn and Mitch Jelniker and get a peek at images of our ever-changing state.

As Denver7 marks 70 years serving the people of Colorado, we hope you enjoy taking a trip back in time through the years and see if you recognize some of these promos of the past.

