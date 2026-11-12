Denver7 Things To Do This Weekend

Below are the Denver7 Things to do for the weekend of November 14th-15th 2026:
Girls on the Run 5K
Denver7 is proud to partner with Girls on the Run 5k as an official sponsor
Come meet Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hildalgo as she emcee's this event.
Empower Field Sunday November 15th starting at starting at 10:00 AM
More information: https://www.denver7.com/community
Free Day at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance
Saturday November 14th 2026- Must have a ticket. Tickers at:
https://denverzoo.org/free-days/
One of Seven Free Days during 2026.
Cat Fest Colorado
Sunday November 15th 11am-5pm
National Western complex Expo Hall and Hall of Education
Tickets start at $20. Kids 5 and Younger are free
"Activities: TICA Cat Show, Kitten Yoga, Cat Video Cafe, Egyptian Cat Temple, craft-making, face painting, cat bingo, a costume contest, and an on-site adoption lounge."
More info: https://www.catfestco.com/
Disney On Ice Presents find Your Hero
Friday - Sunday Multiple Show times
Ball arena, Denver
Tickets at https://www.ballarena.com/
Flamenco Denver Fall Performance
Sat, Nov 14 - Sun, Nov 15
Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center
Live flamenco dance
https://flamencodenver.com/performances-1
Native American Artisan Market and Story Celebration
Sunday November 15th 2026, 10am-4:00pm
History Colorado Center 1200 Broadway
https://www.historycolorado.org
10th Annual Colorado Jazz Workshop and Jazz Festival
Saturday November 14th 2026
Performances tart at 10:30am
Tickets Start and information at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-colorado-jazz-workshop-jazz-festival-tickets-2003787212493