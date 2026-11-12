Denver7 Things To Do This Weekend

Below are the Denver7 Things to do for the weekend of November 14th-15th 2026:

Girls on the Run 5K

Denver7 is proud to partner with Girls on the Run 5k as an official sponsor

Come meet Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hildalgo as she emcee's this event.

Empower Field Sunday November 15th starting at starting at 10:00 AM

More information: https://www.denver7.com/community

Free Day at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

Saturday November 14th 2026- Must have a ticket. Tickers at:

https://denverzoo.org/free-days/

One of Seven Free Days during 2026.

Cat Fest Colorado

Sunday November 15th 11am-5pm

National Western complex Expo Hall and Hall of Education

Tickets start at $20. Kids 5 and Younger are free

"Activities: TICA Cat Show, Kitten Yoga, Cat Video Cafe, Egyptian Cat Temple, craft-making, face painting, cat bingo, a costume contest, and an on-site adoption lounge."

More info: https://www.catfestco.com/

Disney On Ice Presents find Your Hero

Friday - Sunday Multiple Show times

Ball arena, Denver

Tickets at https://www.ballarena.com/

Flamenco Denver Fall Performance

Sat, Nov 14 - Sun, Nov 15

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center

Live flamenco dance

https://flamencodenver.com/performances-1

Native American Artisan Market and Story Celebration

Sunday November 15th 2026, 10am-4:00pm

History Colorado Center 1200 Broadway

https://www.historycolorado.org