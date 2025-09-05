7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 5-7, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate local artists at First Fridays Art Walks in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

2. The largest dragon boat festival in the U.S. returns to Sloan’s Lake Park

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, the largest dragon boat festival in the United States and the premier AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander) celebration in the Rocky Mountain region, returns to Sloan’s Lake Park this weekend. Denver7’s Natalie Chuck and Danielle Kreutter will emcee. More info. here.

3. Head out to the second longest running community parade in Colorado

The Arvada Harvest Festival – the second longest running community parade in Colorado – is happening this weekend. The festival features carnival rides, food and vendor booths, a spelling bee, talent show, garden harvest contests, car show, cow chip tossing competition, kid's parade and activities, and plenty of live entertainment. The festival runs from early morning till sunset each day, from Sept. 5-7. More info. can be found here.

4. Celebrate and learn more about Native American culture in Denver this weekend

The 36th Annual Friendship Powwow is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come together and celebrate the diverse Indigenous communities across Denver and the Front Range. The celebration includes artmaking opportunities, local Native organizations selling fry bread and Indian tacos, as well as vendors showcasing jewelry, art, crafts, clothing, and more. At 11 am, the Grand Entry, where all the dancers dance collectively, begins inside the Sie Welcome Center in Sturm Pavilion. The Denver Art Museum will also be free of charge on Saturday.

5. Head to downtown Greeley for free concerts during Friday Fest all summer long

Downtown Greeley is getting in the summer spirit with a series of free concerts that are happening every Friday night through Sept. 12. There will also be face painting, bubbles, balloons and more. It’s all happening at 9th St. Plaza in Downtown Greeley. More info. here.

6. Celebrate Celtic culture at the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Get ready to hear the best in Celtic Music, experience an all new 2022 Estes Park International Tattoo, jousting, Irish and Highland Dance, a parade, dogs and fun for the entire weekend for the 47th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival. The event goes on from Sept. 6-8. Info and ticket information can be found here.

7. Take in the last of summer at the Union Peak Festival at Copper Mountain

Squeeze the last of the summer season at the third annual Union Peak Festival, happening Friday and Saturday at Copper Mountain. There will be free, live musical performances by artists Grouplove, Flipturn, Violent Femmes, Spectre Jones, and more. There will also be live art, food, demonstrations and an ultimate celebration of the mountain athlete. Ticket info. and schedule can be found here.