7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 2-4, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

Enjoy a free night of live music at Levitt Pavilion

Saturday, Oct. 3

Levitt Pavilion's free concert series closes the season with Colorado Free Jam featuring Grahame Lesh & Friends. Bring a blanket, gather some friends and enjoy an evening of live music under the Colorado sky at one of Denver's favorite outdoor venues. Click here for more information.

Walk for awareness at the Denver Kidney Walk

Sunday, Oct. 4

The Denver Kidney Walk brings together patients, families, caregivers and supporters to raise awareness and funds for kidney disease programs and research. Participants can enjoy a morning of community, inspiration and support while helping advance an important cause. Denver7 Reporter Ryan Fish will emcee the event. Click here for more information.

Experience a classic ballet with Don Quixote

Oct. 2-11

Colorado Ballet opens its season with Don Quixote, a colorful production featuring romance, adventure and lively choreography inspired by the classic Spanish tale. The performance combines athletic dancing, vibrant costumes and live music for an entertaining night at the theater. Click here for more information.

Experience the world at the Denver International Festival

Saturday, Oct. 3

The Denver International Festival celebrates cultures from around the globe through music, dance, food, art and performances. Attendees can explore traditions from dozens of countries while enjoying a day of family-friendly entertainment and cultural discovery. Click here for more information.

Hear the elk bugle at Estes Park Elk Fest

Oct. 3-4

Fall is one of the best times to visit Estes Park, and Elk Fest celebrates the annual elk rut with educational programs, wildlife activities, vendors and demonstrations. It's a uniquely Colorado experience that highlights one of the state's most recognizable wildlife spectacles. Click here for more information.

Explore Denver's creative side at Art RiNo Festival

Oct. 2-4

Art RiNo Festival showcases local artists, makers and creators throughout one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods. The event features artwork, live demonstrations, interactive experiences and plenty of opportunities to connect with Colorado's creative community. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the harvest at Cider Days

Oct. 3-4

Lakewood's annual Cider Days brings apple pressing, historic demonstrations, tractor rides and family activities to Bear Creek Lake Park. The longtime fall tradition offers a taste of Colorado's agricultural heritage along with plenty of fresh-pressed cider. Click here for more information.

