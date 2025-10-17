7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 17-19, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get lost in a corn maze not too far from Denver! 🌽

If you’re in the mood to get lost but have a good time while doing so, you’ll want to head to Fritzler Farm Park this weekend. The farm is open through Oct. 29. More info. on all the other fun things you can do while there can be found here.

2. Get spooked at Boo at the Zoo! 👻

The 41st annual Boo at the Zoo offers trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and exciting family-friendly entertainment under the canopy of the beautiful fall foliage of Denver Zoo. It’s happening each Friday-Sunday through Halloween night. Tickets and more info. here.

3. It’s time to “haunt the rails” in Golden if you haven’t done so already 🚂👻

The Harvest Haunt Express – the Colorado Railroad Museum’s annual Halloween-themed steam-up event is back for another year this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard, “not-so-spooky” Haunted Railcars, and a hay bale maze. Tickets and info. can be found here.

4. Head to Colorado Springs for Pumpkins in the Park 🎃

Colorado Springs' Old Colorado City is hosting a fall celebration for everyone this weekend with live music, fashion, art, autumn cuisine and much more. It's happening Saturday at Bancroft Park from noon to 6 p.m. More info. here.

5. Don’t feel like celebrating spooky season just yet? Head to Denver’s Party on the Plaza 🥳

The Biennial of the Americas Festival happening through Oct. 26 at Writer Square in Denver is celebrating this year with several events, including a Party on the Plaza – a family-friendly celebration with music, performances, and interactive art inspired by the festival’s exhibitions and cultural programming. It’s all happening Saturday from 2-10 p.m. You’re encouraged to RSVP.

6. The KissFist Mural Fest at RiNo Art Park looks pretty cool, and it’s happening this weekend 🎨🧑‍🎨

This mural festival, focusing on the deaf community, will take over RiNo ArtPark at 1900 35th Street Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free to attend, and dogs are welcome. More info. here.

7. Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale 📚

The Jefferson County Library Foundation will host its fall 2025 Whale of a Used Book Sale Oct. 16–19 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Avenue in Golden. More info. can be found here.