7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 10-12, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Great American Beer Festival is back for another year of beers from all over 🍺

Beer lovers, your time has come! The Great American Beer Festival, which brings in hundreds of brewers and thousands of beers kicks off Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival goes through Saturday. More info. and tickets for this year’s festivities can be found here.

2. Colorado’s fall colors aren’t done with us just yet 🍂

It may be cool and snowing in the mountains, but there’s still a few spots down south where you can still see the arrival of fall. We have a full guide on the best hikes, road trips, train rides and more to see Colorado’s fall colors here.

3. Celebrate the arrival of fall at Chatfield Farms 🎃

The Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms, a treasured October tradition for the entire family, is taking place this week at the Denver Botanic Gardens – Chatfield Farms location. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch and corn maze, local craft and artisan booths, entertainment and live music, food trucks and food vendors, beer and hard cider vendors, and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

4. Get lost in a corn maze not too far from Denver! 🌽

If you’re in the mood to get lost but have a good time while doing so, you’ll want to head to Fritzler Farm Park this weekend. The farm is open through Oct. 29. More info. on all the other fun things you can do while there can be found here.

5. Looking to celebrate fall with the family? Check out the Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Loveland 🎃

The 6th annual Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Loveland is happening this weekend. There will be artists, pumpkin sculptures, food vendors and more. It’s happening Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. on 5th St. in front of the museum. More info. here.

6. Check out the Aurora Borealis festival in… you guessed it, Aurora 🌌

Experience the magic of the Northern Lights in Aurora this Friday and Saturday at High Prairie Park. From a stunning recreation of the northern lights to interactive lighting installations, a Global Gift Bazaar, and Flavors of Aurora Food Court, attend an unforgettable event unlike any other in Colorado. Tickets and more info. here. Note: Use promo code ‘DENVER7_2025’ to get $7 off tickets (limited to the first 100 people).

7. More of a performance arts kind of person? You’ll want to check out Bellet Hispánico New York 🩰

Led by Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico New York is the nation’s premiere Hispanic and Latine dance organization and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. The ballet group is holding a performance this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver. Tickets and more info. here.

BONUS –

Run the Rocks this weekend to help end lung cancer, lung disease 🏃

The American Lung Association in Colorado is bringing people across metro Denver together to help end lung cancer and lung disease at Run the Rocks. The run happens Sunday. More info. here. Use promo code DENVER7 for $7 off registration. Note: Use promo code ‘Denver7’ for $7 off registration.