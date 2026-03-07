7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 6-8, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Savor dishes you didn’t even know existed at Denver Restaurant Week

If you’re a foodie waiting to savor the many dining destinations the Mile High City has to offer, then you’ll want to take part in Denver Restaurant Week. On its 22nd year, Denver Restaurant Week is launching a portal where foodies can favorite their favorite spots and track what restaurants they’ve visited. The multi-course meals will include four price points: $25, $35, $45, and $55. More info. here.

2. Celebrate local artists at the First Fridays Art Walks in Denver

It’s going to be chilly, but if you’re willing to brave the cold, come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

3. The last week of Telluride Gay Ski Week is upon us

Telluride Gay Ski Week is southwestern Colorado’s most welcoming, scenic, and intimate winter retreat. Going through March 1, this LGBTQ+ winter celebration will feature many familiar names, athletes, DJs and more for a week full of spectacular evening shows, on-mountain events, culinary experiences, apres-ski parties and more. Tickets and info. here.

4. Love skiing and horse riding? You might want to head to Leadville’s Ski Joring competition

What sounds cooler than being pulled by a horse at lightning speed while you’re on skis on a main avenue? I’ll wait. … Exactly. At Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend, see the unique sport of ski joring and join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, and umpteen other kinds of winter fun. The fun is happening all weekend long in downtown Leadville. More information here.

5. They say the crane is Colorado’s state bird, but in Monte Vista, they have a festival for it

Witness thousands of cranes, ducks and geese fly sky-high in the heart of the Rocky Mountains as these magnificent birds migrate to the San Luis Valley in March – just in time for the 43rd Monte Vista Crane Festival. The bulk of the wildlife viewings is held at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, just south of Monte Vista, CO. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

6. Head to the Lucky Lyons 5K & 10K this weekend

Ready to start your St. Patrick’s celebrations off with the wind at your back? Grab your luckiest green running gear and join us on the beautiful paths of Lyons, Colorado! There will be 5K and 10K races for your whole clan to enjoy. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Head to a performance of Pete The Cat: The Musical

For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. Check out the performances each Sunday through March 22. They take place at the Elaine Wolf Theatre, located at 350 S. Dahlia St. More info. here.