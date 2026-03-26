7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 27-29, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Denver makes history Saturday with the first-ever Summit FC game at Empower Field

History kicks off in Denver on Saturday, March 28th, as the Denver Summit FC takes the pitch for their inaugural 2026 NWSL season match against the Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets here.

2. Don’t have tickets for the game? Head to McGregor Square to watch the Denver Summit FC

The Denver Summit FC will take on the Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High, but if you don’t have tickets to watch them at the stadium, head to McGregor Square and watch them play in the square’s huge jumbotron. The fun starts Saturday at noon and goes until three. More info. here.

3. Need to get in the mood for sports? The Jazz take on the Nuggets at Ball Arena Friday night

The Utah Jazz will face three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets this Friday starting at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. Tickets can be found here.

4. Celebrate the quirky tale of a frozen dead guy – now in Estes Park

Frozen Dead Guys, the quirky festival that was until recently in Nederland, is taking place at its new home in Estes Park. The festival pay homage to Bredo Morstoel, a minor public official from Norway, who died in 1989 and was cryogenically preserved by his grandson in the hopes he could one day be re-animated. There will be coffin races, a polar plunge, and other “new and elevated Estes twists.” For tickets and more info., click here.

5. Love Celtic culture? Head to the Durango Celtic Festival this weekend

If you’re down for a road trip to southwestern Colorado, head to Durango for the annual Durango Celtic Festival! The event hosts three days of modern Celtic music from regions of Ireland, Scotland, the Hebrides, and Cape Breton, along with original blends. Find tickets here.

6. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge & 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Aurora Reservoir. Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee. More info. here.

7. Center for African American Health hosts 25th Annual Health Expo

The Center for African American Health will host its 25th Annual Health Expo on Saturday, March 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Central Park Grand Ballroom (3203 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207). The event is free and open to the public. More info. here.