7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 13-15, 2026

Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get your Irish on during Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Denver! If you want to celebrate all things Irish, there will be no better time to do so than this weekend. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 64th year, will be happening Saturday starting off at Union Station. The family-friendly event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop. Learn more here.

2. Can get enough of St. Patrick’s Day? Head to Olde Town Arvada to continue the celebrations

Denver’s celebration of St. Patty’s isn’t the only one happening in the metro. Olde Town Arvada is also going all green for their St. Patrick’s Day festival, which will take place downtown from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, food, artisan vendors, drinks and more. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

3. Catch a free concert in Steamboat Springs starting this Saturday

The Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series returns to Steamboat Springs for another year. The slate of free concerts is happening through April 12. All of the concerts will be on the stage in Steamboat Square at the base of the resort beginning around 3:30 p.m. More info. here.

4. Greeley is also going all out for St. Patrick’s Day with Blarney on the Block

The 12th annual “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day celebration is happening in downtown Greeley’s 9th Street Plaza starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. A four-block parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will be a pipe and drum band, the McTeggart Irish Dancers, live music by local Irish pub band POTCHEEN and a pie eating contest. Everyone is encouraged to wear green. More info. here.

5. There’s a different St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boulder

Grab your best buddy and your festive green garb and head to Boulder Social for the 3rd annual St. Patrick’s Puppy Parade & Costume Contest! It’s all happening starting at 11 a.m., with the parade taking place at 1 p.m. The costume contest happens after the parade. More info. here.

6. Head to Denver Zoo’s Glowing Wild exhibition

The Denver Zoo Conversation Alliance invites you to a limited-time, after-dark event that takes you on a glowing journey inspired by wildlife and conservation. Experience the glimmer of 60 illuminated scenes and 175 new larger-than-life lanterns that bring animals and their stories to light, all handcrafted by Chinese artisans. The event happens on select nights from March 13 through May 10. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Check out Art of Cultura: Spoken Word & Community Art Making

Art of Cultura features a spoken word experience by Jovan Mays, inaugural and emeritus Poet Laureate of Aurora, Colorado, National Poetry Slam Champion, TED speaker and educator. Following the performance, participants will take part in a hands-on community art-making activity that invites families and youth to create together through shared cultural expression. It happens Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. More info. here.

BONUS –

There’s Squishy Science happening this Sunday at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Get ready to see how physics makes the world's most interesting materials wiggle, jiggle, and squish! The American Physical Society is hosting "Squishy Science Sunday" at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on March 15, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets and more info. here.