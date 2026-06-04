7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 5-7, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate Pride with the Rockies as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers this Friday

Catch the Colorado Rockies as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series at Coors Field. Friday night is also Pride Night at the Rockies, making it a special evening for fans to celebrate inclusivity at the ballpark. The fun starts at 6:40 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but you might be able to find it through resellers.

2. Denver’s most colorful event is this weekend – and it’s free to attend

The art you'll find at the Denver Chalk Art Festival isn't in dimly-lit white room galleries – it’s on the floor and completely free of charge. More than 200 professional and amateur artists will spend hours on the floor over the course of two days to bring their art to the Golden Triangle District. The festival covers two blocks south of Civic Center Park with 12th and Bannock being the nearest intersection from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info. here.

3. Want to start celebrating Pride? Edgewater will be the place to go if you’re in Denver

Pride festivities are now in full swing and the closest one to Denver will be in Edgewater this Saturday. Edgewater Pride begins with the Edgewater Pride Parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by live music, drag performances, pop-up booths and a Pride Party until 3 p.m. More info. here.

4. The Boulder Jewish Festival is happening this Sunday on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall

The Boulder Jewish Festival is the longest-running cultural festival in Boulder which celebrates Jewish heritage with music, artists, delicious food and more. This year’s gathering is a testament to the Jewish community’s enduring remembrance, resilience, community, and joy. The festival happens Sunday. More info. here.

5. Jam out at the Greeley Blues Jam festival with friends and family this Friday and Saturday

If you’re a blues fan, you might want to go to Greeley starting Frida for a celebration of the blues in the heart of Northern Colorado. Learn and meet some of the most talented Blues performers from Colorado and around the country. Lots of music, food, vendors, and more will be party of the fun. Don’t miss the pre-festival activities in Historic Downtown Greeley starting at at 4:30 p.m. on the 9th St. Plaza. More info. here.

6. If you’re in Northern Colorado and want to celebrate Pride, head to Longmont this Saturday

Longmont Pride is happening Saturday at Roosevelt Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will include drag performances, the Rocky Mountain Pride Band, a PRIDE BALL, and much more. The event is free to attend. The event is free of charge. For more info., click here.

7. Celebrate the Dolores River at its namesake festival

This community and family-oriented event features two stages, live bands, local beer and wine, a kids’ play zone, food and retail vendors and much at Joe Roweel Park in the Town of Dolores on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More info. here.

BONUS —

Head out to the 60th annual Denver Greek Festival

Opa! Eat, drink and dance like a Greek. This annual festival will offer plenty to tempt your palate, from traditional Greek food and pastries to music and dance. Plus, other family fun including rides, games, and vendors. Tickets and more info. here.

Check out Friday Fest in Greeley

Enjoy a free outdoor concert series, grab a drink with Go-Cup privileges, and hang out with friends under the stars in downtown Greeley every Friday night through Aug. 7. More information on the outdoor fun here.

Denver Fringe Festival

It's unjuried, uncensored, unconventional and most all: Unexpected, unparalleled and unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Diverse artistic voices in all forms of performing arts will take the stage for the Denver Fringe Festival, happening at 12 different venues in RiNo and Five Points from Wednesday through Sunday. More info. here.

Celebrate Centennial this Saturday

Enjoy a lively afternoon of music, food, activities and community fun under the early‑summer sun as the City of Centennial celebrates itself. There will be yoga, an Indigenous dance troupe, a kid’s zone, and much more. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Center Park. More info. here.

The Telluride Balloon Festival

Dozens of hot air balloons will launch from Town Park on the east of town and sail down the valley landing one mile out of town. On Saturday night, you’ll have a chance to experience “the Glow” where pilots will inflate their balloons along Main St. and fire up the propane to create a light show unlike any other. More info. here.

Daniel P Woods Rocky Mountain Balloon Festival 2008 At Chatfield State Park

The Colorado Medieval Festival

An outdoor medieval-themed festival with live entertainment including knights, swordsmanship, and music will take over Loveland this weekend. There will be plenty of food, beer, craft vendors, and a kids' zone for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets and more info. here.

Volleyball? In Aspen? You might want to check it out

The Association of Volleyball Professionals League is playing in Aspen this weekend at Koch Park starting at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35. More info. here.

Yoga on the Rocks is back at Red Rocks Amphitheatre starting this weekend

Experience one of the most awe-inspiring venues in the world from a different perspective: Downward dog. The 14th season of Yoga on the Rocks returns to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a Saturday morning yoga session surrounded by stunning natural rock formations starting Saturday. Find tickets here.