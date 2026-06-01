Edgewater Pride kicks off LGBT+ celebrations across the Denver metro this Saturday

EDGEWATER, Colo. — It’s Pride Month, Colorado, and if you’re looking to celebrate before Denver’s big party at the end of the month, there is probably no better place to do so than Edgewater this weekend.

Edgewater Pride, now on its 7th year, will take place Saturday, June 6, at Edgewater Elementary School with its namesake parade starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending about 30 minutes later at Edgewater Public Market.

The market will then host the Edgewater Pride Party through 3 p.m.

Edgewater Pride

The party includes an outdoor pop-up market featuring civic groups and local businesses, including JeffCo Public Libraries, One Colorado, and JeffCo Communities That Care.

Colorado’s own drag sensation Jessica L’Whor will be in attendance, along with a “special guest” from 1 to 3 p.m., along with a Pride-themed photo booth, according to organizers.

The brass band Guerilla Fanfare will also be performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s grand marshal is Brandon Beston, a Colorado native, real estate professional, and advocate for LGBTQ+ causes, organizers said. Beston, who serves on the boards of One Colorado, the LGBT+ Housing Initiative, and the Keller Williams Rainbow Network, recently finished a stint as the board president of the Colorado chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

Let the Light In Studio

Produced by an all-volunteer nonprofit of the same name, Edgewater Pride organizers said they’re committed to nurturing safe and inclusive spaces where LGBTQIA+ individuals can thrive authentically.

"Our mission is to cultivate a sense of belonging by celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of our LGBTQIA+ community while expressing solidarity through advocacy, education, and support," said Kali Janda, of Edgewater Pride, in a statement to Denver7.

Local photography studio Let the Light In will exhibit a collection of photos from past Edgewater Pride celebrations inside the art gallery in the retail corridor of Edgewater Public Market throughout June.

Multiple Edgewater Public Market businesses are donating a portion of the day's sales to local nonprofit Edgewater Pride (or other LGBTQ+ nonprofits in Colorado).