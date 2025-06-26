7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 27-29, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Sashay away the stress at Denver PrideFest

PrideFest promises to be a blast this year! Besides the annual parade and the Denver PRIDE 5K, the festival will have many more activities, including live performances by renown entertainers from the LGTB+ community across three stages. It’s happening all weekend long. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

2. The Scandinavian Midsummer Festival is happening this weekend in Highlands Ranch

The Midsummer Festival is celebrating the cultural heritage of Scandinavian countries for the 32nd year this year at Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch. There will be a Scandinavian market, beer garden, drinks, music, performances, an evening drum circle, singing around a campfire and more (don’t worry, you won’t end up in a bear suit, promise). Tickets and more info., click here.

3. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 48th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

4. Have a good laugh at the Boulder Comedy Festival

The Boulder Comedy Festival is coming back for another year featuring over 25 stand-up comedians who will descend onto the Rocky Mountain region to deliver a weekend’s worth of laughs. Al Jackson, Monica Nevi, John Novosad, Neeraj Srinivasan, and more will be performing. The festival takes place Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

5. Two-step it at the Country Jam Music Festival

Country Jam is a four-day country music festival featuring the biggest names in country music on multiple stages, surrounded by Colorado’s awe-inspiring red rock landscape in Grand Junction. Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, and more will be performing. Ticket information can be found here.

6. Want to add a furry family to the mix? Head to the Denver Dog Fair

Denver Dog Fair celebrates all things canine with fun for dog lovers – and their dogs – on Saturday June 28 at the National Western Complex. Special guests, a puppy kissing booth, more than 25 adoption booths, hourly Doggy Derby fun runs, a Furry Fashion District, Flyball games, fun contests and much more are on the agenda. Tickets and info. can be found here.

7. Need to decompress? Head to the Butterfly Pavilion for Rainforest Yoga

Surround yourself with exotic plants and beautiful butterflies and meet other yoga enthusiasts in the community during this hour-long class. No matter your skill level, Rainforest Yoga at Butterfly Pavilion provides a unique opportunity to de-stress, unwind, and revitalize. Classes start at 7:45 a.m. on weekends. Tickets and more info. can be found here.